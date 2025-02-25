Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,189 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,269,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,031,000 after buying an additional 159,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 357.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,644,000 after buying an additional 1,618,211 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 337.0% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,466,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after buying an additional 1,130,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

