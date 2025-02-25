Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 244.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

FRT opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

