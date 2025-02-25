Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 29.3% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 146,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 96.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGO opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

