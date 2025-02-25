Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Tower by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after buying an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in American Tower by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.