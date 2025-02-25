Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

