Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2,955.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,090,297 shares of company stock worth $67,514,814. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

