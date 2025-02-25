Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,371,000 after buying an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.