Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

