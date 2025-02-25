Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 463.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.