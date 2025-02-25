Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Hubbell by 17.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $368.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $346.13 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

