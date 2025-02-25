Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 654,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201,494 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.9 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

