Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 35.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in argenx by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $626.13 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $642.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W downgraded argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $717.00 price objective (up previously from $670.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.39.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

