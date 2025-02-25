Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 28.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter valued at $5,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 394.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $243,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,323.44. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,090. This trade represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $600,007 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artivion Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AORT opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

