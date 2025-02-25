Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG stock opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

