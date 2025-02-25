Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 64.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after buying an additional 482,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 210.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 75,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MTX opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.