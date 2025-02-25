Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Phreesia by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 418.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,381.82. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $318,343.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,795.27. This trade represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,359 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

