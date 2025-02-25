Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,460 shares of company stock worth $7,063,290. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

