Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Creative Planning increased its position in Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Donaldson by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 29.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Donaldson by 169.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 95,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

