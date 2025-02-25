Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 303 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,395,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.04. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.50 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.