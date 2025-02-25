Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,375 First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

