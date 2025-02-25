Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,232,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,706,000 after buying an additional 90,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 907,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

