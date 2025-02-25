Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Okta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Okta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Okta by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.66, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Okta from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

