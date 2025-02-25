Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

