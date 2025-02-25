Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

SWKS stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.