Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.