Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.