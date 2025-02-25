Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

