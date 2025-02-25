Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $240,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $39,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,750.62. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $46,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,681.17. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $160,402. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

