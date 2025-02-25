Verano (VRNOF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $219.11 million for the quarter.
Verano Trading Down 7.2 %
OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital raised Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
