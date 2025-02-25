Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 357 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

