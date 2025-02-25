Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WTW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $328.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

