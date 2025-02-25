Winpak (WIPKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Winpak to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $291.33 million for the quarter.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. Winpak has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

