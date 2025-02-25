Winpak (WIPKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Winpak to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $291.33 million for the quarter.
Winpak Stock Performance
Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. Winpak has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.28.
Winpak Company Profile
