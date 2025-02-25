XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,300.17 ($16.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,101.29 ($13.90). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.64), with a volume of 22,880 shares changing hands.
XP Power Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,300.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. The company has a market cap of £280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
