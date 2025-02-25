Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

Xylem stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

