Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -154.57, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,838 shares of company stock worth $4,617,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

