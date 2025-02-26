13,525 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTBA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About Simplify MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

