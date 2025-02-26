32,022 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 665,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 358,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 180.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 199,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.