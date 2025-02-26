407,459 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Stevanato Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Bank of America raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €28.60 ($30.11).

NYSE:STVN opened at €20.76 ($21.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a twelve month high of €34.00 ($35.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.56.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

