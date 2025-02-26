Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

