Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,282,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,753,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of ACHC opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

