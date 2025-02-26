Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. 4,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

About Affinity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

