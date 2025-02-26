Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. 4,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.65%.
Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Affinity Bancshares
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.