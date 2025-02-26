Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

ADC stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 170.79%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

