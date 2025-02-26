Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 2,000 CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

CrossAmerica Partners

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

