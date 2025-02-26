Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roku by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

