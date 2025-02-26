Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,328 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Coty by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after buying an additional 656,952 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,929,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 287,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.