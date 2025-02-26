Allworth Financial LP Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 242,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 633,410 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

