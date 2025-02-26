Allworth Financial LP Has $37,000 Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Maplebear by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maplebear from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Maplebear from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,152.90. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

