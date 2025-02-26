Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,320 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.9 %

JOBY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,257.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $419,036.40. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,124. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

