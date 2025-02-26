Allworth Financial LP Sells 189 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $164.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $504,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,033.24. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

