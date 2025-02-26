Allworth Financial LP Sells 214 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,270,000 after buying an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,185,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

View Our Latest Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.